We must oust every pro-war neo-con neo-killer everywhere. Unless we want our children to die a slow miserable death or a fast gruesome death.

We have no other options. That shit last night, I can’t fucking believe that was our option and the rest of the world can’t either.

At one point Joe Biden said, which is telling it was one of few things he said clearly, I’m sure because he really believed it,

THE IDEA THAT SOMEHOW, WE ARE THIS FAILING COUNTRY, I'VE NEVER HEARD A PRESIDENT TALK LIKE THIS BEFORE. WE ARE THE ENVY OF THE WORLD. NAME ME A SINGLE MAJOR COUNTRY PRESIDENT WHO WOULDN’T TRADE PLACES WITH THE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT. WITH ALL OUR PROBLEMS AND ALL OUR OPPORTUNITIES. WE’RE THE MOST PROGRESSIVE COUNTRY AT GETTING THINGS DONE, WE ARE THE STRONGEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD, WE ARE A COUNTRY WHO KEEPS OUR WORD, AND EVERYBODY TRUSTS US, ALL OF OUR ALLIES, AND THOSE HE CUDDLES UP TO, SENDS LOVE LETTERS TO, XI XINPING, PUTIN, ETC. THEY DON’T WANNA SCREW AROUND WITH US

What a cocky idiotic statement. This debate by itself is a reason for them to decide that we ain’t shit anymore. Ever since the neo-killers in the 90’s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, claimed “It’s America’s time” and started the Project for a new American Century America has been in a decline. There was a time that presidents made the country money, left office with a surplus, and the debt paid. Now the debt doubles in every administration. The deaths, more and more. Our leaders are getting older and older, the whole world is watching, we’ve got to get rid of every single politician, leader, present and future are managing our country in this aggressive way. This is what leads to “perpetual war”. As the late Gore Vidal named one of the greatest political books of our time, Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace. This is what leads to the slow death of our children and the quicker death of the human race. Goodbye Blue skies.

We must, for the sake of the human race, for the sake of our children, revoke power from every one of these pro-war zealots. We need something like an Arab Spring but to stop war. There’s no way that we have not evolved past the need for war. And anyone who doesn’t agree is an enemy to our children. They must go.

We have a billion ways to communicate and work things out without barbarian-like murder campaigns, as if we never left the fucking cave.

One more thing, Biden is getting replaced. The entire post-debate analysis on every corporate media channel was very obviously scripted. Like they had two scripts they’d do depending on how he did. He did bad, so he got the “Replace him script”.

Btw, this debate was the earliest debate in the election season in American history. And CNN had sole control of it. Scheduling and all. Why so early? So, they had time to replace him.

After years now, of gaslighting America, parading him around and lying to us about his decline and these cocksuckers knew what was actually happening

They were downright brutal about it. But, well, they’re his biggest allies. It’s over. I hope, because the world is watching.

Everyone, have a great weekend and love everyone close to you as deep as your love goes.

Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief, Declaration of War Liberty

https://www.youtube.com/live/Asy0RY3O390?si=yaCA4-GONm_22Qlf

https://www.youtube.com/live/duuQ3OxZihQ?si=qNYOz2SL5jZ0cNEG