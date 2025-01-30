I was confronted today with the question, what about the children getting separated from the parents? I said, “well they don’t get separated from their parents.”

She said, “well where do they go?” I reached for an answer and didn’t find one. I almost said, “they go with the parents.”

But that’s not true, I know that’s not true. I’ve been in jail twice with someone waiting to get deported. He didn’t have children out there to be separated from, he was pretty young himself, but they wouldn’t have had the children in the jail with him.

Actually, the first time I met him he was already there when I got to the jail cell, waiting to be deported because he didn’t have papers, which came up when he skipped a stop sign and was arrested for D.U.I. When I got there, he’d already been there for a few months, then one day he was gone. As I understand it, they took him across the border and dropped him off. About two months later he comes walking back into cell, a sheepish grin as he walked in, eyes to the floor, like damn, and everyone remembered him, and greeted him immediately. He was one of us, a regular fuck-up that couldn’t keep out of places like this.

The police had found him camped out in the woods with goat cooking on the fire he’d built. A local farmer had contacted authorities to report that two Spanish guys had stolen a goat. They only found one; He was arrested and this time—because they priced the goat at over $300 dollars making it a felony theft—he had to wait out his charges before they’d put him on the list for deportation. They eventually—after six months waiting on a court date—brought him to court and worked out a plea bargain of Five years—Suspended sentence as long as remains in his country of origin.

He was actually pretty great. He didn’t know much English, but he was funny, and bright, and a damn good card player. He had a girlfriend here who already had citizenship.

One day she came to visit, and the guards came to the door, “Morales visit.” (by the way, that’s pronounced more-al-ez, it looks like more-ales). We all looked around, someone hollered at them from their bunk, “we don’t got no Morales in here.”

The guard looked back down at his paper, “yes, you do, now Morales if you don’t get up right now, I’m going down there to tell your visitor you denied the visit. MORALES VISIT!”

He realizes they’re calling for him and pops up out of his bunk. We’re all confused because everyone who was there when he left the first time remembered it clearly. It was a rather dramatic scene. SWAT suits and actual suits no one had seen before at the cell door, with whichever Deputy Jailer was on call that night. He pops the door, looks down at the paper in hand and calls out, “Gomez, Juan Gomez, pack up your things, you’re leaving out of here.”

Now fast-forward to visit time, the guard calls out, “Morales, visit.”

This piqued everyone’s interest, he comes back to his bunk to grab his orange top—you’re not allowed to leave the cell without orange tops and bottoms—and someone asks, “hey, wasn’t your name Gomez last time?”

He understands this English, smiles and says, “Gomez, Diaz, Morales WHAT-ever.” The whole room erupted in laughter.

Later we learned Morales is his real name. He said, “Morales is me, Morales, Diaz is twenty-four, Gomez is twenty-six.” It was another funny moment. Those were the three identities he used to get around.

We’d play spades and he’d say, “Pinche Gringo.” Which I later learned is like the n-word for Americans or white people in general. It’s like when a Jew calls you Goyim. So, it’d translate to you “Fucking White guy” or “Fucking American.”

Someone asked him one time while we were playing a game of spades, “How long did it take you to back here to America?” His answer blew my mind!

He said, “three days to America, ten days to Kentucky, eighteen days back in Hodgenville, now, fucky yail (that's how it sounded when he said “fucking jail” it was “fuckee yai-l”)”

It was very funny when he said it, but with further thought un-fucking-believable. I wouldn’t even know how to go about doing some shit like that! Would I hitchhike? Hop a train? Walk the whole way? Mexico is like 2,000 miles away! If nothing else, he was determined.

The Modern Times Underground Railroad

See, Hodgenville was kind of a hub for illegal immigration. Mainly because the police were few. They were much too busy regulating the natives.

Truth be told, I couldn’t walk down the street holding a beer without being stopped, unlike here in Louisville where people smoke crack and shoot up on the sidewalks in front of everyone.

Hodgenville is a small compact town. You could walk clear across the town from one furthest point to the other in just a couple hours. The police were completely preoccupied with the drug problem—also coming from the south, up what Mariana Van Zeller coined the Oxycontin Express, they had no time to waste bothering a group of people that went to work every day and bothered no one, and that’s who these people were, they bothered no one.

It was something like a modern Underground Railroad for illegal immigrants. I knew of several houses (one of them pictured below) where they stayed in large groups, as something of a base for those drifting in from down south seeking refuge, they’d find it there. One of them was my friend, Chris, who was illegal as hell, been deported many times and had children in Florida and California. Because of this railroad he’d drift into Hodgenville, stay for like six months, then back to west coast or down to the south. My father and I would buy weed from him for an extraordinarily low price, make money hand over fist, then he’d drift off and we’d blow the little extra money we made on drugs. One of those times we sold to a “friend” who was wearing a wire, bringing that bit to an end and leading to our arrests.

Houses, like the one pictured below, became safehouses for illegal immigrants. One of them would befriend someone or become romantically involved with them, and they'd become sympathetic to their plight, and after a long string of saying “yes” to relatives and friends of her partner, the home would then be overflowing with Spanish people from south of the border. Before I knew the deal, I would walk past this house every day and there would always be five or six Mexicans standing outside. They were never mean or menacing in anyway but had that language barrier so mostly I just waved and kept walking.

This was one of the “safehouses” back then. Not sure if it’s still like that, I haven’t been there in 15 years.

The people advocating for this would go as far as helping them get there, providing shelter, a job, transportation, they would make it possible for these people to start a life here, then there was the Efficiency Apartments (that was literally the name of the place).

The Efficiency Apartments, yes, that’s what they are but, also the name of the place

Sidenote: A quick story, I tore out and replaced the drywall in every one of those apartments (Pictured Above). I lived in the corner apartment and didn’t have a job, my mom was paying my rent from Canada and for side money I asked the landlord if he had any work for me and he said, “sure, can you hang drywall?”

I said, “absolutely!” Even though I’d never done it in my life. He asked me to tear out and replace the drywall in all of these apartments one at a time, and with 0 experience I just started doing it and by the time I was halfway through, about six months later, I was something like a damn professional.

Barry, the Efficiency Apartment landlord, did not care about identification to rent from him, in fact, he barely knew our names, so this was ideal for illegal immigrants. At one point every apartment here was filled with illegal immigrants, like seven or eight to an apartment. They were very nice and respectful, they would simply work and come home and send everything they didn’t need to live back home in Mexico.

Share Declaration of Liberty

Share

There weren’t many jobs, or any to tell the truth, this is why I left town is because there was just no work. We had one factory in town, and it was hard to get on there because they would hire illegal immigrants and could get away with paying them less. The factory was Nationwide Uniform. A sewing factory where they made uniforms. You would get paid minimum wage until your training period was up and then you would get paid based on your production which a lot of the time would put you well below the minimum wage, this is why they hired mostly illegal immigrants that couldn’t argue for, at least the minimum. Meanwhile, drugs were decimating the town, those that couldn’t find work would turn to crime, it was just the way it was, I can’t tell you how many of my school mates went on to live successful lives, but I can tell you, at least for those that stayed, there wasn’t many. The last I’d heard everyone was on drugs, the girls I crushed on when I was in school, a lot of them have turned to prostitution, the place has just been decimated. Now, I’m not saying the illegal immigrants are the cause of this, but they are a piece of the puzzle. I mean, I was a drug addict when I lived there and when I left, it wasn’t like I got away from the town and everything was happily ever after. In fact, I came to the city of Louisville and have not had a single day that I wanted to work and had nowhere to work, that’s the plus side, and would’ve been great if I stayed with that, but went through the dark underbelly of the city, and crossed bridges and waterways with no obvious way out. I ran with dark circles who did things that still give me nightmares at night. There’s a world out there darker than you can imagine, it grips you and invites you in, but you gotta resist because you might not make it out. I made it out, but just by the skin of my teeth.

Conclusion—The Question is “Do Kids Get Separated from Their Parents During Mass Deportation?”

It seems to me the answer is “yes, they do.” Next question, “Is this right?” …”I don’t think so.”

Just doing a quick search on what happens to the children:

Out of all these (Pictured Above), and there’s many pages of the exact same story, reworded a bit, maybe from their own reporting of the same subject, but the site pictured below, as legal advice from an attorney's site, it’s the only mention of the child being deported with the parents.

So, the issue as it stands, that I have no answer to with the mass deportation debate is what happens to the children? It seems, based on everything I’m reading and what I do understand about this is yes, the children do get separated from their parents if the parents are deported. After all, they don’t put children in detention centers, but this is the same as if anybody gets arrested for breaking any law. If you don’t have a plan for them, they do. Foster care, group home, etc.

I remember so vividly, so clearly, my father says to me, “Jordan, mommy and daddy might have to go away for a while.” I ask, “why? What happened?” My Father said, “Mommy and Daddy were bad, and they might be sending us to jail. Where would you like to go to stay?” “Ummmm…” “You could go to stay with Aunt Gerri in Kentucky. It’s great up there! It’s country and hills and really pretty, and Aunt Gerri will get you anything you want. Or you could stay with Uncle Matt and Aunt Susie. They live close to the beach, and have an inground poo—” I immediately blurted out, “I wanna stay with Uncle Matt and Aunt Susie—” “Are you sure? Why not Aunt Gerri?” “The beach”, I said, but I was really afraid of going all the way to Kentucky. It was such a big change. At six years old, though, I had no clue that in two months, my life would change indefinitely, and things would never be the same…

When I was six years old, my mother and father both went to prison. It broke up our family, practically indefinitely, forever. My mother was deported to Canada. This is what government does.

Share

Share Declaration of Liberty

It’s the Government Stupid…

Michael Malice said recently in an interview with Emily Jashinsky, “When government works well it's still oppressive, I mean, you know what government working well means? It's having more IRS agents, it means making sure no one gets away with not paying their taxes, that's efficient government.”

And what are taxes? Taxes are money that is stolen from your paychecks, enforced by the barrel of a government gun.

With that being said, this is simply the nature of the government. Government immigration policy working well is there being a tall enough, impenetrable wall that no one could get through or go under as the cartels like to do.

When you break the government’s laws, one of their punishments for you is separating you from your children. It’s just part of it.

Its efficiency comes from the threat of force, and the universal understanding that you can’t resist that force. That’s government working well. It’s having enough beds in the foster system for all the children who were separated from their parents when their parents were deported.

The same as when anyone else broke any other numerous laws that the government has at its disposal to enforce compliance.

Now for my partisan pitch: This is why the only laws we should recognize are the Non-Aggression Principle and Private Property Rights, because any law outside of those two laws are redundant, and if a law doesn’t logically follow from those two laws They. Are. Tyrannical. Oppressive. Against. Freedom. and simply there for the government’s benefit. Anything morally important, logically follows those principles, all else is bullshit!

Share Declaration of Liberty

Share

So…

What happens to children of illegal immigrants if both parents get deported? The same thing that happens to the children of legal citizen's when both parents are arrested, for, say, running an illegal food stamp fraud ring, or selling drugs illegally. It’s one of their punishments for breaking their laws, and crossing the border illegally is as illegal as stealing a wallet, or trafficking cocaine.

These threats of mass deportation are oppressive, but oppression is what they do. I’ve seen children separated from their parents over a pack of rolling papers. I don’t like the laws, but the illegal immigrants are not being treated any different than any other American citizen. Arrests, kidnapping, breaking families apart is simply a well-oiled, smooth-running government bureaucracy. It’s unfortunate, tyrannical, oppressive, but frankly, the status quo here, and most other countries. We have an answer to this problem, but they’ll never accept it. Thank you for reading…

Editor-in-Chief