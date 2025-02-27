WELCOME BACK TO 2024, WE’VE MISSED YOU… TIME IS TICKING AWAY

Hello there Reader’s, astounding and esteemed. I hope the half time show was to your liking, now back to the story about the Year of Years: 2024. Right when things start to really heat up. This is part one of the back nine, or the next three, or for Christ's sakes, the second half! This was absolutely supposed to close out the year, but every month there was so many stories! I’m just hitting what I believe is important to remember and there was just SO MUCH! So, this will be covering from “the debate” to “the election” and hopefully soon, I will be finishing “the election” to the new year.

Anyone who missed the first six you can find it here, but the back nine is a story that could exist by itself. Future historians, this last half of the year could be a 4-book series but I’m going to try make it poignant and succinct as possible because let’s be honest, time is valuable, we don’t have a reset button, I mean, we don’t…right???

Anyways, we left off at the close of June, and the narrative machine was breaking down and needed maintenance. Maybe Pelosi, or Obama…

So, there was a debate between the president-elect and the incumbent, we know who they are, if you don’t, we’re talking about Donald Trump v. Joe Biden.

Joe Biden had the worst debate performance in American history. It was so bad that Donald Trump called Joe a “Palestinian” as a derogatory term and no one even noticed! Not even the race-baiters! I think the only people who took issue with this are the people like me, who are excessively anti-war.

And President Biden’s longtime scapegoat artists turned on him immediately.

The following days the chatter was deafening, “Is he gonna stepdown?” “He must step down!” “Who’s gonna replace him?” “He won’t make it 4 more years!” “25th Amendment” “Anew Primary.” “Kamala Harris.” “What about Newsom?” “Well, that's racist!” “Dementia.” “Pelosi.” “Obama!” “George Clooney!” Then a voice broke through, “I’m not stepping down!”

The chatter of voices, stunned, said, “Wait, what?!” I looked back at the screen.

He said, “I’m not stepping down! I can win!” I couldn’t believe it, and neither could the chatter boxes, but Joe believed it. And with that, the decision was made for Joe, to stay in the race!

Joe went on to run a miraculous campaign, like no one believed he could! At the end he came up short, but that’s okay, because he gave it his all and he did great but, in the end, the other guy did a little better. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but at least Joe’s legacy will show, he never backed down, even when the danger lights are blinking red and the whole world is against you, if you believe in yourself that’s all that matters.

We lived, happily ever after…

Right?

Wrong…. More on that after these messages…

What’s happening to Elon in Europe?! The European Union has been taking part in an extortion campaign against big tech companies for not censoring enough speech. Facebook and Google agreed to start censoring to avoid fines. Twitter however refused. Elon Musk said “The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: If we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us. The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not.” This is censorship by proxy and illegal. The EU is using extortionary tactics to quiet dissenting speech. According to sources inside my head, “Based on my expertise on the subject, I’d say the EU should be prosecuted for racketeering if this statement is true. And according to the documents, it seems to be true.” MOVING ON…



July (Fight, Fight, Fight…)

Joe Biden has a press conference after meeting with lead Democrats and Big money donors to announce his post-debate decision. He announces he will be staying in the race much to Nancy Pelosi’s chagrin.

Trump has been rallying non-stop, making appearances anywhere that will have him, and beginning to make appearances in the podcast circuit.

Joe Biden, as the youngest person ever elected to the Senate, second to Frank Church, the Democrat who opposed imperialism and was extremely important in passing Lyndon B. Johnson’s Civil Rights Act in the 50’s, Joe Biden was the exact opposite. He voted to expand wars, killing “woman and children” in the 1967 Israel War, voted against busing and for segregation. He wanted more secrecy from the CIA and believed COINTELPRO was a necessary evil. Joe Biden was the evil version of Frank Church, who brought these agencies to heel with his “Church” Committee. Without him we’d still not know what MKULTRA is. Thinking of MKULTRA, let’s continue the recap….



***BREAKING NEWS*** THERE’S BEEN AN ATTEMPT ON THE PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER HOPEFUL OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY…..

TWENTY-FOUR HOURS EARLIER

The day is warm, the sky is clear. It’s a typical mid-July day. Light breeze, blue sky, it’s the best-case scenario for a Summertime event, near Butler, Pennsylvania, the heat is hot, the event is hotter, here in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign set up shop to host a rally, at the local fairgrounds in the rural area of Pennsylvania:

The young man had been working tirelessly in the days leading up to the day of the rally. Using a drone to map the layout, and a range finder for the distance, a plan was starting to form.

You see, this young man didn’t have many friends. He spent all his time watching surfing the only channels his television had, one of them was MSNBC, and Rachel Maddow was his favorite personality. In fact, you might say, she was his only friend in the world. When her show came on, it was like being visited by an old friend.

He thought, “isn’t this great? I don't care what those kids at school say, or the stupid therapist, with her stupid medicine. I have Rachel, and nothing can ever keep us apart!”

It’s primetime on MSNBC; Thomas sits down in front of the TV to watch his favorite show. Rachel Maddow's voice rings out from the speakers of the television, Rachel has a guest, it’s Thomas Crooks!

Thomas can’t believe it; he finally made it on the show! He walks out onto the set; he can’t stop smiling. He’s greeted with cheers and applause, from the studio audience. He sits down in the guest-seat opposite of Rachel. He thinks my goodness isn’t this great! I’m on the set of The Rachel Maddow Show, with my best friend Rachel Maddow:

Thomas: How are you, Rachel!

Rachel Maddow: I’m doing great Thomas, how are you?

TC: I’m doing very well, I’ve been really busy today, working out our plan.

Rachel: Oh, that’s excellent! The sooner the better. Did you see your therapist today?

TC: I did, she’s upset because I stopped taking my medicine, like you told me to.

RM: You should. That lady is just no good for you.

TC: Rachel, when can I see you… in private?

RM: I'm afraid that won’t be possible, if Donald Trump wins the presidency. He’s gonna put me in jail. He’s a fascist, ya know. Fascists imprison their critics. If only there was some way to stop him from tearing us apart. Did you meet with the “Men in Black?”

TC: Yes, I did. They said as long as I do my part they’ll take care of the rest.

RM: This must work or I’m afraid we won’t be able to see eachoth—

TC: I’ll help. I’m going to help. I will make this work Rachel. I’ve been going to the range with my father, I’m a pretty good shot, you should come down some time and se—

RM: “—Thomas, I’m sorry to cut you off, I can’t stress how important this is. It might be our only chance. We MUST get rid of Donald Trump—”Electorally” of course,” She whispers, in a voice that’s starting to fade.

TC: “What was that last part?”

RM: “I need you, Tommy!

TC: “—I can do it Rachel, for you…”

His mind drifts back to the present. He’s on the roof, in position, just like he planned. The 45th President of the United States is in his crosshairs. His heart is pounding, he can feel it in his eyelids. This moment, is the moment of truth…

Thomas Crooks flew his drone over the campgrounds one last time as the event was starting. Everything was in place. He climbed on top of a building outside of the fence around the fairgrounds, using a ladder he had planted earlier. Rifle over his shoulder. He was 450-feet away from the stage where Donald Trump is giving his speech. As he approached the building with the gun many people noticed him and alerted authorities. He had to act fast. When he got on top of the building, he was spotted by several people who called out to authorities, “There’s a man with a gun, on top of the roof.” As he positioned himself to take the shot, an officer ascended to the roof, where he turned the gun at the man and fired, the man jumped down. He must’ve felt like this was the moment, he got into position and fired. In the split second it took for him to fire off 3 rounds, a Secret Service sniper from another roof fired and took him out before he had the chance to try again. Although Thomas missed his target, Donald J. Trump, he managed to shoot three other people and kill one. A local firefighter named Corey Comperatore, who had his arms around his wife and daughters, protecting them in case more shots were to come. In the videos taken that day you can hear a gut-wrenching scream after the shots were fired. That was the wife of Corey Comperatore, realizing her life partner and protector had just been killed. Thomas Crooks was killed before he could get another shot off, and the “Scene of the year” took place on that stage. In a moment before the shots were fired, and I mean less than a moment, it was a millisecond, DJT turned his head to talk about a graph on immigration that was being presented, then there it was, three little “bzzz” sounds, he smacked his ear, obviously feeling the sting of one of the bullets hitting his ear. With that, Donald ducked down. Secret Service agents surrounded him in a circle. He’s still mic’d so we could hear his voice, he says “Lemme get my shoes.” His face appears above the circle. There is blood on his face. The audience is stunned. The Secret Service circle around DJT for protection—comprised of 80% SS woman officers that are shorter than Trump—starts to move. You can hear them through the mic, “are we ready”, “Let’s go”, as they move their “impenetrable circle”, with Donald in the middle, upper body towering above the agents, he raises his fist in one final move act of defiance, that history will not soon forget, Donald Trump pumps his fists, yelling “Fight, fight fight!” Blood on his cheek from the bullet that grazed his right ear, Donald Trump just cheated death…

Many things take place in the following 24 hours. After accusing Trump of being a Hitler-like figure, Joe Biden makes a statement denouncing the shooter. In fact, everyone did. We of course received reports that he’s ok. RFK Jr. finally receives a Secret Service detail which the Biden Admin had been denying for-ever! Authorities try to figure out how this happened. Reports came out that the adjacent roof didn’t have a sniper on it because it was “Too sloped” to have a sniper on it.



The roof on the left is the one in question.

Kim Cheadle was the director of the Secret Service, and the responsibility of any breach rests at her feet, especially, what I’d assume to be, in the top five of highest priority targets of the Secret Service: See, there was already supposed be an extra detail on Donald Trump’s events because, be it credible or not, there was a threat from Iran against Donald Trump after he had made several hawkish statements at his rally’s. Not only was there not extra detail, but they also didn’t send enough agents to cover the rally he was holding. Kim Cheadle denied that there wasn’t enough agents to cover the detail, but many current and former Secret Service agents have come out with details of the way things are supposed to go, and according to them, this was much more lax than the way things traditionally work, and regardless of whether they are credible sources or not, it happened, so without doubt there was a failure of management that rests at the feet of Kimberly Cheadle. If he had gotten killed, on live television, this would have changed the trajectory of the country toward more of—as my mother calls it—a “police state,” whether you love him, or hate him, this fact does not change. Piers Morgan Hosts many debates, in the year 2024 his show Piers Morgan Uncensored has emerged as a show of formidable value. He hosts these debates several times a week on his show, and millions tune in, me included. One of the biggest fights he took up at this time in 2024, was this assassination attempt. His position was this, “Don't you feel responsible for this after calling him Hitler and a fascist all the time???” Destiny, who has emerged as a formidable vector on the left, his roots in the gaming/livestreamer sector, opened a new door by turning a, primarily gaming, livestream thing, into political debates covering all of the current events of the day and “culture on the internet” world, he appears on Uncensored and basically says, “Fuck that firefighter, he shouldn’t have been at a Trump rally.” The left-wing media establishment says, “Listen to how he talks, wasn’t he asking for this to happen?” And the right-wing media establishment is saying, “Listen to the way you all talk about him, you make him out to be an evil dictator! Aren’t you all asking for it???” Piers takes real issue with this, he believes the massive media coverage referring to Donald Trump as a Hitler-like figure caused the radicalization that would lead to a kid, that doesn’t understand that it’s their job, as they see it, to oppose Republican leadership, only Republican leadership and take Destiny to task on this point.



Truth is they’re both right.

Every speech, or news report, from the left has been that Donald Trump is the enemy. An enemy of Democracy. A “Fascist.” This remains to be seen.

However, every speech, and news report from the other side says the “left is evil and want your children.”

It was the thing to say when Donald Trump got elected the first time, to very cynically state, “They’re gonna kill him”, or “he’ll get assassinated”, it was what people said.

The truth is this is a sick act. Only sick people do things like this and if we go on blaming one side or the other for things they said, we are giving the state bipartisan ammunition for censorship, that is our true enemy.

Back to the timeline…

Thomas Crooks was registered as a Republican but also donated $15 to the Democratic Party through Act blue.

Biden, on the campaign trail, there’s constant pressure on him to step down: During interviews since interviews among the constant oddities, poll after poll was coming out showing Donald Trump in the lead, Joe didn’t seem to be hearing the same news as everyone else, he was very adamant that he is going to win, and made sure no one forgets that he’s the “Only one who can beat trump.” In the third clip down after a reporter asks, “ If your team came back and showed you data that she (Kamala Harris) would fare better against former president, Donald Trump, would you reconsider your decision to stay in the race?” To this Biden arrogantly replies, “ No, unless they came back and said there's no way you can win. Me!” (obviously believing he is unbeatable) (Then in his loudest whisper voice). “No one is saying that. No poll says that.” Since then, it’s been reported that his team was keeping the actual poll numbers from him and only allowing Biden to see fabricated polls with him winning. The actual internal polling was seeing “Trump winning with 400 electoral votes.”



CONVENTION TIME: Republican Side

July 15th-18th is the Republican National Convention, and quite a convention it was, my eyes were peeled that whole week. With Donald coming off an assassination attempt, his speech at the RNC is his first public appearance since it happened. Leading up to it there was a notion of unity… supposedly, but all unifying was over once the speeches started. Crazy enough however, is how opened the RNC was to reporters of all kinds, viewpoint, backgrounds, I started to think that’s how these things work, until the DNC came about, but that will come later. Tucker gave the best speech of the night, a lot of people hate him, but I love the guy, he’s one of the few Republicans that fell for the Iraq War lies in ‘03, and actually, admit he fell for it and never runs from it. He says it at every opportunity, most of the others doubled down, he did not.



“Let's pay attention to what people actually want! And the lack of interest in that question, in Washington, is something that ultimately drove me out of the city after 35 years. Lawmakers stepping over the prostrate bodies of their fellow citizens, OD’ing on drugs, to go cast votes to send money to some foreign country. We've lost more Americans from drugs, in the past 4 years, than we lost in World War II! Yeah, Our bloodiest war! More than we lost in World War II. Does anybody care? It is pathetic! And do you hear a single word from Washington, about doing anything about it? We know where the drugs are coming from! We know the supply routes! The US military spent billions bombing the Ho Chi Minh Trail. You don't see our commander and chief suggesting that we use our military to protect our country, or the lives of its citizens! No! That's for Ukraine!”

J.D. Vance is officially picked as Trump’s running mate. And his acceptance speech:

And DJT’s first speech since Butler, Pennsylvania:

But the best part of the RNC were the journalists covering it, and all my favorites were there, besides Glenn who was covered by another favorite of mine, Michael Tracey :

Where he goes from congressman to congressman finding out what they think about the outlook of war policies, and

&

are doing morning and evening streams live from the RNC:

Day One

Day Two-Morning:

Day Two-Evening:

And this was a special one with all 3, I think either early day 3, or late day 3:

Day Three-Joe Biden Emergency Stream. That morning, of the RNC, day three, reporting came out that 23 senior members of the Democratic Party, including Democrat loyalist and highest-ranking Democrat, Adam Schiff, have called for Joe Biden to step down, at the same time that this interview with BET was released:



Back to the RNC, Day Four:

The Unofficially “Official” Dropout

On day four:

Thursday, July 18th, the conference closes as they always do with the speech from the nominee, Donald J. Trump. Either right before he went on stage—as some have said—or during, Mark Halperin, a Washington insider and Reporter, releases a column saying, Joe Biden is stepping down. The letter to the public was currently being drafted.

Friday, July 19th- CHAIR OF THE BIDEN/HARRIS CAMPAIGN, JEN O'MALLEY DILLON appears on Morning Joe and says Joe is as committed as ever to stay in the race:

Unfortunately, I can’t find the video, it seems to of been scrubbed, but on Sunday, July 22nd, the morning news shows a Biden Aide furiously arguing “He’s not dropping out! He’s the nominee, now get over it!” They were still planning fundraisers as recent as that morning, then the shows go off and all hell proceeds in the White House wing, and the media wing. It was a flurry, but only one person I cared to hear from on this…

And the same way I broke up with my first girlfriend because she didn’t approve of my benzo intake at the high school football games, Joe Biden dumped us with a letter, the poor man’s ‘text message’…

LEFT, Joe Biden’s statement on climate pollution released Sunday. Note the quotation marks. RIGHT, two Biden letters, one without a White House seal, one with

But as

points out here, shit doesn’t seem right. Signature looks different, although mine changes all the time, but mine isn’t important. I just squiggle to get it done, and where’s the seal, this was the biggest announcement of your “hundred-year career” Mr. President! Who’s twisting your arm here!?

So, as RNC weekend comes to an end Joe Biden officially, in the most unofficial capacity, passes the buck on re-election, to the most obvious loser Kamala Harris, his Vice President.

In 2020, she was crushed by one bad debate and got 0 primary votes. Her only qualification was Joe had chosen her, but why had he chosen her. We look back to Joe’s campaign of 2020:

There was the charge of racism from his decimation of the black community after his ‘94 Crime Bill. People wanted to know if he was that same racist man. He’d been Vice under Barack Obama, but people also said he was picked for that to make the “White’s happy”.

Joe appeared on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne to reach black voters, and they want to know what they get for their vote. After hemming and hawing with him for upwards of 20 minutes, in an interview that seemed to be going okay for Joe, he, in a moment of mistaken arrogance makes a statement that would tell everyone everything they needed to know and would haunt Joe for the rest of his career, “If you don’t know whether you should vote for Donald Trump or me, you ain’t black!” In shock, Charla stammered, ******“wel—ll, it’s not that Vice President Biden, we want to know that you are gonna earn our vote.”

It was very obvious what this implied to black people. They owe him their vote; they owe it to the Democratic party. Their vote is already bought and paid for; they don’t need to offer black people anything for their vote because they already have it all. Joe Biden has always believed this way, nothing new there, but his campaign knew the optics immediately, so very quickly the campaign came out with this statement, “Joe Biden pledges that who he picks for his running mate will be a woman of color.” And the way running mates go, is the Vice President must be less impressive than the President, otherwise they would be at the head of the ticket. So, he was immediately taking on, that by design, not merit, his running mate must be a woman of color who is less impressive than Joe Biden. They knew just where to find this unicorn. Kamala Harris.

So, Kamala Harris’ run for the White House begins almost immediately with her refusing interviews for 2 weeks in the media, and zero in unfriendly media, while doing odd little PR videos such as the strangest phone call to Joe Biden on camera, you know, the one where Joe Biden pretends to hang up and she pretends to not know it:

The media begins whitewashing the Vice President's record, saying things like "She was never the 'Border Czar'" as they had bragged on her being deemed just months before. This the close to the most action-packed month in politics this century, nothing could match that, right?

Excellent speech at Young Americans for Liberty by Dave Smith:

After an attack in Southport, Britain leave 8 dead of knife attacks at a “Taylor Swift-Themed” dance, Keir Starmer addresses the question, “What about Taylor Swift music make these kids act out so violently???”

Bad joke, he actually called for a combination of intelligence and facial recognition to stop these people before even consider breaking the law.

These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community, and we must have a policing response that can do the same shared intelligence, wider deployment of facial recognition technology and preventative action: criminal behavior orders to restrict their movements before they can even board a train, in just the same way that we do with football hooligans…

Continuing the move of picking running mates less impressive than the head of the ticket, to make the head of the ticket seem impressive, Tim Walz, ex-Coviditarian extraordinaire and Governor of the “freest” state in the Union, Minnesota is picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Just a quick Vice recap, Joe Biden was picked by Obama to make Obama seem more impressive, in turn, Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris to make him seem more impressive, next to her. Now, Kamala is up to bat. She had many good options to choose from, including Shapiro, and my governor Andy Beshear, who is a beloved Democrat in a Republican state, she had good options but they were ALL more impressive than her, so she picked “snitch-line”, “stolen valor”, “Lies about being in China during Tiananmen square”, “ASSISTANT” Coach Tim Waltz, and a piece of work, he is.

They called it “reaching out to the mid-west”. Unfortunately, the mid-west let the call go to voicemail.

Kamala Harris begins her campaign based on the following: Joy. Lots of joy. “What I said during primary season, I didn’t really mean.” I’m a very tough prosecutor, much tougher than Donald Trump. Donald Trump is a fascist, equal to Hitler. Don’t let me forget her famous tagline, “Unburdened by what has been,” and “I’m from a Middle-Class family.”

Uncover DC, an independent publication reported that the TSA has been following Tulsi Gabbard with the Marshall Service, using their Quiet Skies Program. Substack’s own Racket News , Matt Taibbi ’s publication catches up with Miss Gabbard to confirm this story, and it is true.

As always, Taibbi and Kirn covered this the best:

So, this was a bombshell story at the time and there was a media-propaganda machine immediately unleashed on Kennedy the moment he made this announcement. Funny, they didn’t go after him for stating the truth, that NATO has carried on an encirclement campaign against Russia since the 90’s. They didn’t have to, they had enough ammo already in the chamber to take him out, so they thought, but first there was a backstory leading up to this announcement, let’s talk about that first:

Uh, the DNC made that impossible for us. They have banned us, shadow-banned us, kept us off stages, manipulated polls, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state. They've even planted insiders into our campaign! To, um, disrupt it, and to create actual legal issues for us. I mean, the extent by which the sabotage they've unleashed upon us is, it’s mind-blowing! I mean, we're still learning new ways that they have sabotaged us. I really wanted a fair shot at this election, and I believed in the America that I, as a little girl, pledged allegiance to…. (Later on) …I would say that I trust the future of this country more, under the leadership of the Trump’s and the Thiel’s and the J.D. Vance’s, than I do right now of the Harris's and Reid Hoffman's…. …. definitely not in talks with Harris, definitely never have brought up this idea of an endorsement with Harris. Definitely have never brought up a cabinet position with Harris. So, those are the MSM (Mainstream Media), just taking something, and spinning it in a way that makes you know their chosen political group. Good fake news. With that being said, we have offered to talk to everybody about what your policies are, who's going to be in your cabinet, do you want to hear any of our takes on policy, and what might work. We've up sourced our platform very proudly, and I will say that Trump has taken genuine, sincere interest, in our policies around chronic disease. He takes it seriously. For that reason, I think it behooves us to sit, and see if we can actually make some real change…... AND FINALLY… …I need to focus on a vision that goes beyond November, and if that means that we stay in, and you know, there's benefits to staying in. If we get over 5% of the vote, we actually establish ourselves as a party. 71% of Americans want a strong third party with a real shot at winning. There're even public funds available if we get over 5% of the vote, so we could get, I think it's like $13.5 million dollars in public funds to keep the party going, and that's, you know, that's worth something. That means that we can position for a real third-party election in 2028. Where we don't have to go around and spend tens of millions of dollars on ballot access. Which means that we can spend all of that time and money campaigning. So, you know, there's two options that we're looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Waltz presidency. Because we draw votes from Trump, or more votes from Trump, or we walk away right now, and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that, and we explain to our base why we're making this decision. Um… not easy, clearly.

So, this was background news to the Democratic National Convention. RFK keeps it quiet all week, comes out with it on Sunday, then Monday comes the propaganda storm:

Then, the very best came from The Atlantic:

“RFK Jr. was my Drug Dealer,” hahahahahahahaha! It was like, “ooooh, sick burn.” The guy’s in Narcotics Anonymous, and, by the way, not anonymous about his past with addiction. If you’re not subscribed to “The Atlantic”, don’t bother subscribing for this, I’ll save ya the money. I read it before my subscription ran out: The author is in college. He wants to score a gram of coke. A friend introduces him to Bobby. They both live on campus and RFK is selling coke. He sells him a gram. End of story… like what? Nothing weird? Nothing crazy? But it continues: I think every single establishment publication put out a hit-piece from several different authors following immediately following his endorsement. I’ve been working on this piece for two months, there’d no way they didn’t have these already banked:



For many, me included, this was a small chunk of vindication after 3 years of being called crazy. The truth always comes out in the wash.

We close out the month with the long-awaited first interview of Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee, complete, with her tag-team partner, Tim Waltz, who sits in the back, looking awkward, waiting to ruin everything, and he delivered. Professionals at using empty words, whole paragraphs that mean nothing:

She totally flubbed the easiest question, “What are your plans for day one?”

And oh, boy! I forgot about this next one:

BASH: Governor Walz, the country is just starting to get to know you. I want to ask you a question about how you’ve described your service in the National Guard. WALZ: Yeah. BASH: You said that you carried weapons in war, but you have never deployed actually in a war zone. A campaign official said that you misspoke. Did you? WALZ: Well, first of all, I’m incredibly proud. I’ve done 24 years of wearin’ uniform of this country. Equally proud of my service in a public-school classroom, whether it’s Congress or — or the governor. My record speaks for itself, but I think people are coming to get to know me. I — I speak like they do. I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I speak especially passionately about — about our children being shot in schools and around — around guns. So, I think people know me. They know who I am. They know where — where my heart is, and again, my record has been out there for over 40 years to — to speak for itself. BASH: And the — the idea that you said that you were in war, did you misspeak, as the campaign has said? WALZ: Yeah, I said — we were talking about in this case, this was after a school shooting, the ideas of carrying these weapons of war. And my wife the English teacher told me my grammars not always correct. But again, if it’s not this, it’s an attack on my children for showing love for me, or it’s an attack on my dog. I’m not gonna do that, and the one thing I’ll never do is I’ll never demean another member’s service in any way. I never have and I never will. BASH: And just one other question, because, again, this is all new. This was not — however many days ago, this was not on either of your bingo cards, especially yours. You had to clarify that you had said that you and your wife used IVF, but it turned out you used a different kind of fertility in order to have children. And then when you ran for Congress in 2006, your campaign repeatedly made false statements about a 1995 arrest for drunk and reckless driving. What do you say to voters who aren’t sure whether they can take you at your word? WALZ: Well, I’ve been very public. I think they can see — my students come out — former folks I’ve served with, and they — and they do, they vouch for me. I certainly own my mistakes when I make ‘em. The one thing I’ll tell you is I wished in this country we wouldn’t have to do this. I spoke about our infertility issues ‘cause its hell, and families know this. And I — I spoke about the treatments that were available to us that — that had those beautiful children there. That’s quite a contrast in folks that are trying to — to take those rights away from us. And so, I — I think people know who I am. They know that record. They’ve seen that I’ve taught thousands of students. I’ve been out there. And I — I won’t apologize for speaking passionately, whether it’s guns in schools or protection of reproductive rights. The contrast could not be clearer between what we’re running against. The vice president’s position on this has been clear. And I think most Americans get it, if you’ve been through that. I don’t think they’re cutting hairs on IVF or IUI. I think what they’re cutting hairs on is an abortion ban and the ability to be able to deny families the chance to have a beautiful child.

Jeez, you hear that at the end? He can’t even call Trump a “Fascist” right, hahahahahahahaha! What a joke. “They know me!” “I talk like them!” What. The. Fuck!

Gah! August! I can’t get out of August! Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, an app that I use at least a couple times a week to see what happening in Ukraine. The guy was arrested in France for posts that other people made on his platform:

SEPTEMBER (wake me up when it ends…)

A good start for the month, courtesy of

:

My old employers at Rolling Stone described defenders of Durov as “far-right extremists” and Musk as a “grandstanding” charlatan seeking to evade “consequences.” All this is in line with views of Kamala Harris, who’s argued that “there has to be a responsibility that is placed” on social media sites to prevent misuse of speech “privileges.” The Harris take previewed the complaint this year by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that the First Amendment was “hamstringing the government,” despite this being its purpose.

Netanyahu, sabotaging a possible ceasefire deal:

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, the most brilliant truth-teller, almost a whistleblower from the depths of the swamp, comes up to tell us what actually happened with America and Russia in the 90’s that led us to where we are today with Ukraine, and Matt Taibbi who was there during the fall of the USSR, discuss what he got wrong and why, this discussion brought to life by Counter Points, from the Breaking Points YouTube Channel:

(f)rom the first moments after the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, the US government prepared for war with the Soviet Union. They turned on what was an ally during the war and made it (in)to the great enemy. We came close to global annihilation between 1945 and 1989 in the Cold War. I, uh, played a role as a, much younger, economist, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as the Cold War was ending, or so I thought. I advised the Polish government. I advised the Gorbachev government, his economic team. I advised the Yeltsin government. I advised the (Leonid) Kuchma government of Ukraine. So, I was there during that period, had front row seats, at least. And what I saw was that the United States was eager to cooperate, and to support the likes of Poland, for example, or the Central European countries, that had been under the Soviet Sphere, and Soviet domination, but when it came to the Soviet Union, and then, later to Russia, uh, they remained an enemy. Even at the end of the Cold War. Completely contrary to what I saw, what I understood, what I believed, till today. That what Gorbachev and Yeltsin were offering, was normalcy, peace, cooperation, the chance for a very different, and vastly safer World. Well, the United States would have none of it, in fact. What the US wanted was domination. It wanted hegemony. It wanted “full spectrum dominance”, as the Defense Department famously put it. What the US wanted was, expanding NATO. Even breaking apart Russia, because that was a part of the CIA ideas, that we can intervene in the periphery of Russia, and perhaps, break it apart, on ethnic lines. Just like the Soviet Union had broken apart. So, this is what I did not understand, as I was trying to give economic advice at the end of the 1980’s, and early 90’s, my advice was help! Help the Soviet Union, help Russia, help! Because that's what, I understand, uh, good economics, and good geopolitics and security to be, but all my recommendations were rejected! Basically, whenever I said help the Soviet Union, or help Russia. (They said) NO! (What) are you kidding?! No way we're gonna to do that! Uh, and uh, I didn't quite believe them! That they would be so blind to the usefulness of this, but you know, if you look back and, uh, and now with a lot of documents that—are, have been exposed, and explained, we never ended the Cold War in 1991, we continued to prosecute the war against Russia! Already by 1994, in the Clinton Administration, the decision was taken that NATO would enlarge, contrary to promises solemnly given in 1990 to Gorbachev, and to the Russian leaders, to Yeltsin, and others, that we would “not move one inch Eastward.” 1994, Clinton already agrees, not only will NATO move Eastward, but it will also move to Ukraine, to the 2,100-kilometer border with Russia, and that is the provocation that has gotten us into this mess. —Jeffrey Sachs, Counter Points

Russiagate reaches my information landscape by way of “Right Wing” Podcasts targeting youtubers who I’ve been listening to for years. Just, by the way, I’ve never used them as a source, they’re just good, entertaining, reliable shows. By the way, it’s not propaganda if it’s the truth. Maybe something comes out that works in favor of another countries position, it does not matter. If it’s true, it’s true. So, Tenet Media was the company. The founder’s name is Lauren Chen, I’ve listened to podcasts with her, never heard anything overtly “Pro-Russian” but apparently, she received millions of dollars as sponsorship money to start an online media publication, which she used to pay some of the biggest creators to produce content to be uploaded to the Tenet Media YouTube Channel, and I am a regular listener to all of the talent, HEY! We cover all sides here! This is an Objective News Source, so, I might have to consume some “Russian talking points” to get the full story! All joking aside, I don’t know how they came up with the names of the talent listed by the media because they are not listed anywhere in the indictment. But, quickly after the indictment came out, they all outed themselves on X, immediately posting about it. They are Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, Dave Rubin, Lauren Southern, all respectively right wing, except Tim Pool, who, who knows, he got famous livestreaming the Occupy protests. Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, God rest her soul, once named him the “Busiest creator on YouTube.” As a regular viewer of it, Tim Pool has a regular show, Timcast IRL, which has its own YouTube channel. It’s on M-F 8-10 PM Eastern Standard Time, really big, been on for years, and a daily morning news show, been around even longer. A couple years ago he started another show, a debate show, called The Culture War, that hosts debates on everything from skateboarding to Israel-Palestine, it was on his personal YouTube channel, named “Tim Pool,” every Friday. One week I tried to find it and didn’t, I searched for it and it popped up on this Tenet Media YouTube Channel, I thought, “hmm… Why is that?” Couldn’t find an answer, so I gave up on the question. Now I know, apparently, he was getting paid $150K to put the show on the Tenet Media channel. To be clear: It makes it crystal clear in the indictment that the talent was totally unaware that the money was even coming from Russians. They had no idea. The Russians had paid, who’s known as “Founder one” and “Founder two,” through a fabricated person, and fake business, which didn’t appear to be Russian. And all of the talent has corroborated these facts. The only one who might’ve known was the founder’s, Lauren Chen and her husband, but fuck all the hater’s. I could turn this Substack into a damn, successful, multimedia news publication with $150k, and I’d take the donation from any nationality. If you’re telling the truth, you’re telling the truth, no matter who it benefits.

September 12th, the wind is murdering our sea creatures: Public Wind Industry Is Killing Sea Life On East Coast, Fishermen Say Over the last three years, we have been documenting the ecological catastrophe quietly unfolding on the East Coast. With the support of the US government, the wind industry is killing whales and other sea life. If nothing changes, the wind industry will make the North Atlantic right whale go extinct… Read more WHAT WORLD IS THIS?!?

September 17th: A man is arrested at an apparent campsite in the edge of the woods at a golf course where Donald Trump was playing golf. Discovered by the Secret Service, he was caught with his rifle, setup and pointed at the spot that Donald Trump would soon be teeing off. Upon further investigation into his social media imprint, it became clear that he was there to assassinate President Donald J. Trump.

According to the AP:

Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him. “You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published book in 2023, “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” which described the former president as a “fool” and “buffoon” for both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the “tremendous blunder” of leaving the Iran nuclear deal. Routh wrote that he once voted for Trump and must take part of the blame for the “child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless.” Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after authorities say he stalked the GOP presidential nominee as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an SKS-style rifle in an apparent assassination attempt thwarted by the Secret Service.

Routh also made 19 small donations totaling $140 since 2019 through ActBlue, a political action committee that distributes donations to Democratic candidates, according to federal campaign finance records. Actblue was also the same committee that Thomas Crooks, the first attempted assassin, had donated $15 to before he made the attempt. I’ve not heard anyone else make this connection. Why?! In a tweet in June 2020, after the police killing of George Floyd, Routh said then-President Trump could win reelection by issuing an executive order to prosecute police misconduct. However, in recent years, his posts appear to have soured on Trump, and he expressed support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Routh conveyed his support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying in April 2024, “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot, and we cannot lose,” according to The Associated Press. And following the first assassination attempt on Trump in July, Routh is said to have urged Biden and Harris to visit Butler, Pennsylvania, where the shooting took place, to visit those injured, reportedly saying that “Trump will never do anything for them.” He was also charged and prosecuted for “Illegal Possession of Weapons of Mass Destruction” in the early 2000’s stemming from him possessing a rifle, modified to become fully automatic, with the plan of using it for a mass shooting.”



The campaign heats up as Trump starts to embrace the Podcast World starting with Theo Von on August 20th:

These three podcasts led to the biggest electoral win, and biggest comeback in American history. It happened to me; I felt it firsthand. I hated the guy, and throughout these three podcasts I started to understand who this person is. And Americans across the country who considered Donald J Trump out of bounds for them, this was the final, should I say Vibe Shift?

To Be Continued…

This was supposed to close out 2024, but this was such an eventful year! Another Volume, it will have to be. Stay Tuned for “2024: The Vibe Shift”

As always, thank you for reading, I am grateful for every person who notices my writing exists, you’re making my dreams come true.

Editor-in-Chief