Tim Pools headline on his nightly livestream, Timcast IRL, the other night was “Woke Journalist LEAKS HACKED JD VANCE Dossier, Hacked By Iran” This is the same thing they said about Julian Assange, that he was putting out things that were hacked by Russia. Tim, I’ve been a fan of Tim since Occupy, he supports Julian Assange so why the fuck would he go there.

, no doubt some would consider a woke journalist, I guess, but he did the right thing. Elon Musk said on X,

This is one of the most egregious, evil doxxing actions we’ve ever seen. Presidential candidates are not speculatively in danger – there have already been two attempts on @realDonaldTrump’s life. Moreover, the doxxing included detailed information on the addresses of their children.

JD Vance is a public figure, everything in that dossier was public information, the social security number was redacted, except for the part that is part of your state code where you were born. Mine is 590, because I was born in:

The first three digits of a Social Security number (SSN) used to indicate the state where the application was filed, but this is no longer the case:

Before 1972 The area number indicated the state, territory, or possession where the Social Security office that issued the number was located.

1972–2011 The area number was allocated based on the anticipated number of issuances in each state.

2011 and later The Social Security Administration (SSA) changed the SSN assignment process to "SSN randomization". This eliminated the geographical significance of the first three digits of the SSN.

The numbering scheme was originally designed in 1936 to make it easier for the SSA to store applications in their files. The SSA published the highest group number issued each month for each area number. Any group numbers below the highest are valid.

The More You Know…

By the way, how great was that speech

gave at

?

is on the same team. If we start holding back information about public officials because of where it came from, why stop there, how about we burn the

shutdown

censor the

. We’ve got to stand with the people on the side of exposing the truth. By the way, the dossier, to me, shined a really nice light on JD. Reading through it, I really started to like the guy. It’s a

, that’s the first thing it says. Everything in it can be found by

doing research. Which is why

, which is what anyone who calls themselves a journalist should also do.

Some interesting things in it, to me anyways:

o Vance criticized student loan debt forgiveness proposals. o However, Vance indicated support for Hillary Clinton’s free-college plan.

Might be the only good idea Hillary had.

o Vance criticized Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for allowing abortion clinics to stay open under her Covid-19 lockdown order. o Vance criticized public health experts and elected officials for supporting Black Lives Matter protests while condemning anti-lockdown protests.

I’m not sure where I stand on abortion, but as militant as Gretchen Whitmer was it seems like a principled position for him to take. From the looks of that second one, he supported protests, and I’m behind that. We must stand with all protesters right to protest even if we disagree.

Vance In 2016: “I Didn't Vote For Trump Or Hillary Where I Was Almost Saying Look, I Told You So, Hillary Is Going To Win, We Shouldn't Have Nominated Trump In The First Place…”

Vance Said He Voted For Evan McMullin And Said, “My Fear With Trump Was Always That He Didn’t Have Great Solutions.”

In 2017, Vance Defended People Who Had Voted For Trump Despite His Incendiary Rhetoric, Saying A Vote Against Trump Was A Vote For Hillary Clinton.

Vance Said Trump Diagnosed Problems In A Successful And Passionate Way, “But I Don't See Him As Offering Many Solutions.”

In 2016, Vance Said Of Trump: “Half Of The Things That He Says Don’t Make Any Sense Or A Quarter Of The Things That He Says Are Offensive.”

In A 2016 Op-Ed, Vance Wrote That “Trump’s Policies, Such As They Are, Offer Little Substance To Those Suffering From Addiction, Joblessness, And Downward Mobility.”

Vance: “I Think In Many Ways What Trump Is Is Just Another Opioid. He Is Something That Is Gong To Take The Pain Away, He Is Going To Make People Feel Better For A LittleWhile.” (MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” 7/1/16) Vance: “But At The End Of The Day, The Problems Are Still Going To Still Be There And Donald Trump Isn’t Going To Make Them Any Better.” (MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” 7/1/16)

In 2016, Vance Wrote That He “Loathed” Trump’s “Obvious Personal Character Flaws.”

We all said this shit, except for those that really believed in Trump, the rest said all of the same things Vance said. A lot of the ones that said these things, still voted Trump because Hillary was a fucking MONSTER! “WE CAME, WE SAW, HE DIED! HEHEHEHEHEHEHEHEHE!”

CBS to HRC: Do you think that had anything to do with your visit?

HRC: Oh, I’m sure it did

**As she pumps her war criminal fists** Back to Vance:

In 2016 After Trump’s Election, Vance Said, “I Continue To Worry That Trump Didn’t Fully Appreciate The Complexity Of What’s Going On” And Was Worried “About Whether He’s Going To Make The Problems A Whole Lot Better.” “Still, the 32-year-old remains somewhat nervous about the policies that Trump espoused on the campaign trail, though his fingers are crossed. ‘Solutions are complex,’ he noted, ‘and I continue to worry that Trump didn’t fully appreciate the complexity of what’s going on. Consequently, I worry about whether he’s going to make the problems a whole lot better. … But I am a Republican, and we really should give the guy a chance to govern and hope he’s successful.’” (James Hohmann, “The Daily 202: Why The Author Of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Is Moving Home To Ohio,” The Washington Post, 12/21/16)

So many of us felt, this way exactly!

In 2016, Vance Said, “If You Think Of The Republican Party Rhetoric, It Is Almost Designed To Turn Off Black Voters.”

In 2016, Vance Said If Trump Won, “We Could Have An Even Angrier White Working Class That Hates The Elites Or The Mexicans Or The Chinese, Or Whoever Trump Is Targeting, Even More.”

Dude, I can’t believe he was this critical of Trump. It’s almost funny. He said pretty much every bad thing about Trump that all the media and leftwing pundits say. It’s endearing. At least there was someone on the other side criticizing his own party, the same way there is so many on left criticizing their side. I’m sure there was others but this kind of makes me think of a rightwing Bill Maher. Giving tough love to his side.

Vance Said It Had Been The “Republican Party Strategy For 30 Years” And Trump “Seems To Be Taking That Strategy Just To The Next Level.” VANCE: “Unfortunately, that's been the Republican Party strategy for 30 years. I say that as a republican who wants the party to get more black voters. And Trump seems to be taking that strategy just to the next level. It shows in the polls, right, he's not going to do especially well on Election Day.” (CNN’s “CNN Tonight,” 10/24/16)

In 2017, Vance Criticized The Idea That Voter Fraud Impacted The 2016 Election “In Any Significant Way,” Claiming He Just Does Not “See The Evidence.”

In 2017, Vance Criticized Trump For Saying “Half-Truths Or Lies” So Frequently “That You Stop Actually Taking The President Literally.”

Vance: “Even Though You See Unemployment Numbers Doing Reasonably Well, What’s Happening In Places Like The Industrial Midwest, In Michigan And Ohio, Is That The Economic Recovery Still Hasn’t Fully Set In”

In 2016, Vance Said Problems In His Community Were “Not Going To Be Solved By A Mexican Border Wall Or Better Trade Deals With China.”

I’ve always thought the border wall was crazy, the criminals, at least the ones in the cartel are digging fucking tunnels into America. Hasn’t he seen the video of El Chapo leaving the prison in a tunnel? And the documentaries about the cartel tunnels running drugs? Is the wall going to run underground?

Now for some of the negatives in this Dossier, however you take it, it seems negative to me:

In A 2017 Op-Ed, Vance Targeted OxyContin. “Partially because of the high costs of those clinical trials, and partially because of the larger dynamics of the American health-care market, the development costs of new pharmaceuticals are extremely high. By some estimates, the cost of developing a new drug reaches as high as $2 billion. Yet the benefits of owning a popular drug are astronomical: Last year, the highest-selling drug in the United States netted more than $10 billion in revenues. This creates a conundrum for drug developers: how to maximize blockbuster new therapies without paying the skyhigh costs of drug development. In practice, this has created a remarkable incentive for big drug companies to repackage already tested and marketed therapies. And there are a variety of strategies pharmaceutical companies employ: They can seek extended patent protection for their blockbuster drugs, apply old drugs to new disease indications, or develop new formulations or delivery mechanisms. This latter strategy led directly to the nation’s most famous prescription opioid: OxyContin.”

That was well said.

Vance Noted That Purdue Pharmaceuticals’ Claims About OxyContin Were “Bogus” And Was The Subject Of Lawsuits Across The Country.

Vance Noted That Then-Attorney General Mike DeWine Sued Purdue And Other Companies And “Correctly” Argued The Companies “Misled Doctors And Their Patients About The Potential For Opioid Abuse.”

“Why was Purdue ever legally permitted to market these drugs as nonaddictive, all-day pain relievers? Purdue certainly acted unethically, and may have even acted illegally, but our legal system places one significant barrier between companies like Purdue and the American consumer: the FDA.”

“With Oxy, evidence of its potential problems arose almost immediately. A single dose, for instance, promised to relieve pain for 12 hours. But about half of the enrollees in OxyContin’s first clinical trial required additional medication before their 12 hours elapsed, according to one report. And despite the potential for addiction that any narcotic opioid possesses, Purdue never tested the drug as a six- or eight-hour pain reliever before selling it. The FDA never required that testing, and the rest is history: OxyContin became one of the most successful pharmaceutical products in the country, a number of other prescription opioids followed it onto the market, and America’s consumption of opioid pain medications skyrocketed.”

Vance was a staunch critic of Purdue Pharma, that is good. These drugs destroyed my family and friends, and friends families for generations! So, I’m down with everything he’s saying! Then I see this:

• While not a lobbyist himself, Vance’s old law firm, Sidley Austin, lobbied on behalf of several controversial clients during his tenure with the company. o Between 2014 and 2015, Sidley Austin lobbied on behalf of Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, who has paid billions of dollars in criminal and civil penalties related to the opioid epidemic. o Between 2014 and 2015, Sidley Austin lobbied on behalf of multiple Chinese Communist Party-affiliated companies including Alibaba and Kaisa Group. ▪ In 2020, Alibaba, is a Chinese company which operates e-commerce platforms, was named by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a company. Pompeo (Fuck Pompeo) urged American companies to remove (them) from their digital networks. ▪ Kaisa Group is a Chinese real estate firm that was probed over alleged links to a former state official involved in a graft investigation.

Vance did address this on the Hugh Hewitt Show where he said—and this in the Dossier:

“No, I didn’t. I actually, I did spend a little bit of time at Sidley Austin in D.C., though.”

This is all interesting things to know, interesting, newsworthy and blocking this is the same as blocking the Hunter Biden laptop from being released. The laptop was a much more damning story but, the censorship of it was all the same.

All those who stand against the censors and against the militarized deep state, and the technocratic anti-disinformation complex, should stand with

, because he’s on

side. Him and

put out an article before the Twitter Files on

called

and it was one of the first

on the

and

for providing us with a platform where our voices can’t be shutdown. If Rumble is the free speech alternative to YouTube, Substack is the free speech alternative to X. It’s the only place where the truth, the actual truth, reigns supreme.

ourthe Interceptinanti-disinformationcomplex. He’s been writing and exposing the Security State for years. He’s not just some “Woke Journalist”. He’s on the same team as truth. X has censored him, their loss, our gain. And I must say, thank God for

By the way, while searching for “Ken Klippenstein” on the Intercept website only showed his appearances on the Intercepted Podcast, it showed none of his articles. I had to Google his name and go to his Staff Page on the Intercept, and he has 16 pages of articles! WTF!? It popped up in Google when I searched his name, but I couldn’t find it by using the Intercept Search Bar, how weird? Here’s just a few examples of the work he does:

Sorry, I got a little carried away, but there’s 16 pages of excellent articles lambasting the Deep State and the Military-Industrial Complex.

is not just a “Woke Journalist”, he’s a fucking

in the purest form.

Like

said at Rescue the Republic:

The end game is not controlling speech. They’re already doing that. The endgame is getting us to forget we ever had anything to say. Thank you for reading Declaration of Liberty Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief

Truth-Teller