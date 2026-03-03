—Including the foolish, ego-driven fool who traded lawyer fees and campaign funds for—at this time the risk, but no doubt—the lives of our bravest young men.

As Saagar Enjeti foretold on Breaking Points really informative broadcast just hours after the president announced his stupidity on the world stage and, gaslit the whole planet, Saagar preceded this with:

“Don’t be annoying, but when people bring it up, try to get into it and really get because the propaganda is going to be unbelievable.”

I know nobody brought it up, but the interweb is burning brighter than the Palisades with many sides being represented. But only one side is the truth, and I’m here to represent that side as quickly as I can. There’s a lot of context to cover, if you feel I fell short on anything, please reach out. I’ll make, and publish the correction, unless of course you’re wrong, then I will provide sources citing why I am right.

(Apologizing for the subject matter, already, what a sad soul you are Jordan.)

There’s nothing more prescient at the moment than informing the public on the who, why, when, and what of the preemptive attack by the “mostly peaceful” tyrants calling the shots in DC, and I have spent every moment I've had to spare obsessively researching, writing, fact checking, getting a grasp on the crime story, that is our government for years now. I've lost touch with friends, a woman I thought I would marry, and at least one job, where I had worked for a decade, in pursuit of understanding how things like this happen. So that I could ascend from the rabbit hole, and report to the commoners what I seen down that hole.

So, when shit hits the fan, if I was to now write about the Winter storm hitting the East this week, well, that would be journalistic malpractice of the highest order. Sorry, Epstein, you’re six feet under already, and since I sat down to write this (the following was added in post) Supreme Leader Khamenei, alongside many of the leadership in Iran, 50+ children and staff at an all girls school in Iran, courtesy of the offense (U.S. or Israel, unsure which), and three American servicemen, (so far) and thousands more at risk.

Ummmmm… So, no one’s gonna tell them?

The Iranian president is a Persian version of Hitler. —Israel Deputy Prime Minister Shimon Peres, referring to Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad [Israel and the U.S. need to establish] a broader strategic relationship with Iran. —Prime Minister Shimon Peres to President Ronald Reagan, September 1986 (Parsi, Trita. Treacherous Alliance: The Secret Dealings of Israel, Iran, and the United States [p. 1]. Yale University Press. Kindle Edition.)

Charlie got it right, and for that they did him wrong.

Another Day, Another Treasonous Vomit of Lies

The geopolitical equilibrium of the Middle East was fundamentally altered on the late night into early morning, February 28, 2026. President Donald Trump announced the commencement of “Operation Epic Fury,” a large-scale, multi-domain military offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to the Washington Post, who was the first journalist to make contact with the president post-strike. The early bird bought a belly full of lies, right? I’m believe that's how the line.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump said in a brief phone interview shortly after 4 a.m., when asked what he hopes his legacy will be as a result of the military action and a push for regime change in Iran. “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have,” the president said, his first reportable remarks after announcing in a 2:30 a.m. video message that the U.S. had launched “major combat operations.” Iran quickly launched counterstrikes in response to the attack, which the Trump administration named “Operation Epic Fury,” and multiple U.S. military bases were targeted by Iran. Officials have not reported any injuries of American service members. Seven Arab countries and Israel also reported missile attacks. Trump spoke to The Post from Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he arrived Friday night just hours before the military strikes began. Television news played in the background at the time of the call.

Strikes launched parallel to the Israeli Defense Forces’ “Operation Roaring Lion,” the campaign represented the culmination of rapid military buildup in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean, characterized by the deployment of what the administration described as a “vast armada”. At approximately 2:30 AM Eastern Time, in an eight-minute video address released via Truth Social, the President detailed the tactical objectives of the mission:

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally — again — obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy,” Trump said.

This announcement coincided with reports of heavy explosions across Tehran, Isfahan, and Karaj, as over 200 fighter aircraft and hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles targeted approximately 500 sites across the Iranian heartland.

The administrative justification for this unprovoked escalation rests on the premise of an “imminent threat” to the American homeland and its regional allies. President Trump characterized the Iranian leadership as a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people” who have waged an “unending campaign of bloodshed” for nearly five decades.

Central to this narrative is the assertion that the regime had reconstituted its nuclear weapons program following the limited strikes of June 2025, known as “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which the administration previously claimed had “obliterated” Tehran’s enrichment capacity. This shift, from limited tactical strikes to a full-scale regime-change war, is another slap in the face to the 73-million Americans, majority low-to-middle working class who trusted this man after seeing how the dark forces around Washington, Langley, and other spook training centers for Lindsey Graham-think-alikes in “Big Intel (The Swamp)” and democratic power parishioners, whose elitism and fake compassion blinds them of the forest AND the trees, had colluded to frame the man for treason, fraud, and other crimes normally reserved for people like them. Those of us who hate authority, and know how the system fucks us all, really started empathize and figured after seeing shoe on the other side foot, maybe he could begin to empathize with them. After all, he did pardon Ross Ulbricht.

More than anything, he became the Republican that real Americans have always hated. The con artist & war hawks, enemies of the people, titans of big oil, pharma, and the military-industrial complex, and this group of corporate RINO’s—as the like to call them—are the neocon’s of a new age, same as the old age, leading the departure from the “Peace through Strength” rhetoric that defined the 2024 campaign, moving instead toward a doctrine of “Epic Fury” designed to force a total collapse of the clerical system.

No matter who you vote for, you get John McCain.

The Official Casus Belli: Lies, Lies, Lies

The case for war articulated by President Trump and his senior cabinet members involves a synthesis of historical grievances, nuclear non-compliance, and alleged ties to global terrorism.

In his 2:00 AM address, the President provided a detailed, if controversial, account of Iranian “sins,” framing the current military action as a long-overdue response to a variety of provocations. The administration’s argument is built upon several key pillars intended to mobilize public support and justify the bypass of congressional authorization.

The first pillar is the “Imminent Nuclear Breakout” narrative, which is nothing but a copy/paste campaign from the failed Iraqi invasion that Donald. Despite the 2025 “Midnight Hammer” strikes, the administration claims that Iran continued to enrich uranium to 60% purity, positioning itself just “weeks away” from a functional nuclear device.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that Tehran was utilizing underground tunnel complexes in Isfahan to hide enriched material from IAEA inspectors, rendering further diplomacy “legally untenable”.

The second pillar involves the “Mass Terror” claim, which holds Iran responsible for a litany of historic attacks, including the 1979 hostage crisis, the 1983 Beirut Marine barracks bombing, and the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas. The administration asserts that 46 Americans were killed and 12 taken hostage during the October 7 events, for which Iran serves as the primary “state sponsor”.

Perhaps the most significant claim is the “Bin Laden Proxy” assertion. President Trump explicitly stated that Iran was “probably involved” in the al-Qaeda attack on the USS Cole in 2000 and has historically served as a critical support network for Sunni extremist groups, including Osama bin Laden. This narrative seeks to blur the lines between the Shia clerical regime in Tehran and Sunni Salafist terror networks, framing the conflict as a definitive strike against the heart of global jihadism.

Finally, the administration cited the “Massacre of Protesters” as a humanitarian mandate for regime change, alleging that the Iranian government murdered “tens of thousands” of its own citizens during economic protests in late 2025 and early 2026. By portraying the Iranian people as “oppressed” and “asking for America’s help,” the President has positioned the United States as the liberator in a mission of “freedom”, but let's avoid amnesia and stay in reality. Remember how Iraq would “greet us as liberators?” Turns out, not so much.

The Sectarian Paradox: Dissecting the Sunni-Shia Divide and the Proxy Myth

The administration’s claim that Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden functioned as proxies of Iran faces substantial theological and historical scrutiny. The fundamental schism in Islam, which dates to the 7th century, is centered on the legitimate succession of the Prophet Muhammad, with Sunnis following a consensus-based model and Shias adhering to the bloodline of Ali ibn Abi Talib. Al-Qaeda, an organization rooted in the most austere forms of Sunni Wahhabism, views Shia Muslims as “apostates” (takfiris) who have corrupted the faith. The Iranian regime, a Shia theocracy governed by the “Guardianship of the Jurist” (Velayat-e Faqih), represents the ideological antithesis of the Al-Qaeda caliphate.

While some transactional cooperation occurred in the 1990s—facilitated by Hasan al-Turabi in Sudan to target common Western enemies—this relationship was never a “proxy” arrangement.

Experts note that Al-Qaeda and Iran have spent much of the 21st century in a state of mutual hostility, particularly during the Iraq War and the Syrian Civil War, where Iranian-backed militias and IRGC forces were the primary ground combatants against Al-Qaeda affiliates and later ISIS. The administration’s attempt to link Iran to the USS Cole bombing and Bin Laden’s broader network overlooks the reality that Al-Qaeda’s ideology mandates the destruction of the “Rafidah” (a pejorative for Shias) alongside the “crusaders”. This conflation is viewed by critics like Scott Horton and Trita Parsi as a calculated piece of propaganda designed to trigger the legal and emotional mechanisms of the Global War on Terror to justify a war against a sovereign state.

The 2024 Election Narrative: From “Peace Candidate” to Wartime Escalation

The current state of war represents a dramatic reversal of the “Peace Candidate” messaging that defined Donald Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign. Throughout the election cycle, the Trump-Vance ticket, supported by figures like Steve Bannon and RFK Jr., argued that the Biden administration was leading the country into “unnecessary and endless wars”. Trump frequently cited his first-term record of “no new wars” as proof of his isolationist credentials, claiming that his “force of personality” could resolve the Iranian nuclear issue without firing a single shot.

Specifically, JD Vance, the junior senator from Ohio and vice-presidential running mate, gained notoriety for his vocal opposition to neoconservative interventionism, urging the Republican Party to “overlearn” the lessons of the Iraq War. Bannon, through his “War Room” platform, championed a “Sovereignty First” agenda that sought to dismantle the military-industrial complex and avoid Middle Eastern entanglements. However, the 2026 transition to Operation Epic Fury has been accompanied by a shift in rhetorical framing. High-profile administration officials now argue that the “Peace Candidate” was “betrayed” by Iranian intransigence. On the eve of the strikes, President Trump told reporters in Texas that he “would love not to use” force, but that Iran’s “difficult people” had left him with “no choice”. This evolution suggests that the “Peace Candidate” identity was a conditional strategy, intended to secure the populist vote while maintaining a latent capability for maximalist military action.

Historical Restraint: The Bush Administration and the Voices of Deterrence

VP Cheney-Left; Admiral William Fallon-Right

The push for regime change in 2026 mirrors the intense internal debates of the George W. Bush administration between 2005 and 2008. During that period, the “drumbeat for war” was at its loudest, with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior neoconservatives advocating for strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. However, a coalition of military and intelligence experts successfully deterred such action. Admiral William Fallon, the commander of CENTCOM during the 2007-2008 period, was a pivotal voice of reason, publicly stating that a war with Iran would be a “catastrophic mistake”. Fallon’s resignation in March 2008 was reportedly tied to his refusal to support plans for a “preemptive strike” that he believed lacked a strategic endgame. The Admiral was no dove by the way, according to Military.com:

Admiral William J. “Fox” Fallon (Ret.), the only U.S. officer in history to command both U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), spent more than four decades at the center of some of America’s most critical military decisions.

Furthermore, the 2007 National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) served as a critical deterrent, concluding with “high confidence” that Tehran had halted its nuclear weapons development in 2003. This assessment, alongside warnings from the 1973 War Powers Resolution advocates, compelled the Bush administration to pivot toward covert disruption rather than overt combat. The deployment of the Stuxnet virus in “Operation Olympic Games” demonstrated that industrial sabotage could achieve tactical goals without the risks of regional conflagration. In contrast, the 2026 administration has dismissed these historical warnings, with President Trump arguing that the “failed diplomacy” of the past 25 years only emboldened the regime. The absence of a modern-day “Fallon” in the current Pentagon leadership has been cited by critics as a primary reason for the lack of internal institutional resistance to the current strikes.

The Israeli Architecture of the War: Lobbying and Strategic Imperatives

The case that Israel is the primary driver behind the 2026 conflict is documented extensively by scholars like Trita Parsi and Scott Horton. For decades, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has portrayed Iran as an “existential threat” to the Jewish state, frequently using visual aids and “red line” rhetoric at the United Nations to lobby for U.S. military intervention. According to Parsi, the Israeli strategy has been to “ensnare” the United States into a war that Israel itself cannot win alone, effectively turning the U.S. military into Israel’s “third aircraft carrier” in the region.

The 2026 strikes, occurring on the Jewish Sabbath and reportedly timed to coincide with biblical passages regarding the eradication of “Amalek,” highlight the ideological fervor driving the joint operation. Israeli military officials described the mission as a “joint, broad, and powerful operation” aimed at the “elimination of existential threats”.

Not a chance that date was set by American lawmakers. It’s not like Christmas. This was planned and date set by someone with knowledge of Jewish holidays.

Domestic voices in the U.S, such as Mark Levin, have mirrored this rhetoric, claiming that “neocon is a pejorative for Jew” and that anyone opposing the war is an “appeaser” of an “Islamist-Nazi regime”.

Levin’s direct threats toward the Ayatollah (”We’re coming to get you”) and his lobbying at the White House exemplify the degree to which non-elected media figures have influenced the administration’s tactical decisions. This synergy between the Netanyahu government and a network of influential American neoconservatives has created a political environment where de-escalation is framed as a betrayal of a vital ally.

Information Warfare: Mossad Infiltration and the Protest Narrative

The Trump administration’s claim that the Iranian government was “murdering its own people” is a central component of the moral case for Operation Epic Fury. However, the narrative of these protests is complicated by evidence of foreign infiltration and information operations. While human rights groups like Iran Human Rights (IHR) verified over 3,400 deaths during the December 2025 – January 2026 unrest, the Iranian government has alleged that the uprising was manufactured by the CIA and Mossad. Tehran points to specific social media accounts, widely identified as Mossad-affiliated, that actively encouraged Iranians to “come out to the streets together” and promised that “the time has come”.

The NED makes their presence known in a congressional whoopsie!

And the Grayzone also covers the influencer who is the originator of the “30,000” dead hoax.

If you don’t know why the NED is significant, they are the regime change wing of the CIA. I cover them extensively here, here, and here.

Analysts at the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) have documented how these foreign-linked posts were used by the Iranian state as “proof” of external meddling to justify a more brutal crackdown. The “digital playbook” described by researchers involves framing organic economic grievances as a foreign intelligence operation, thereby fracturing domestic solidarity and allowing the regime to label protesters as “rioters”.

At the same time, activists have shared verified footage of bodies in the Kahrizak morgue, suggesting that the scale of the state’s violence was indeed unprecedented. The Trump administration has seized upon this brutality, with the President telling Iranians that “the hour of your freedom is at hand” and urging them to “take over your government” once the bombings cease. This demonstrates the effective “repackaging” of domestic unrest as a military tactical opening for regime change.

The truth of the matter, however, is there was absolutely foreign meddling. If those people were really killed, and God rest their souls. Western leaders should be put on a pike for this. Everybody who does any kind of dealings with us end up dead or in the Epstein files. We should all be isolationists, somebody stop us before we kill again! US and Israel led those protestors down the primrose path to doom!

Hoops and Hurdles: The Systematic Sabotage of Negotiations

The claim that Iran refused to negotiate is challenged by the detailed history of the Geneva talks held in February 2026. In the weeks leading up to the 2:00 AM strike, the Iranian government “jumped through hoops” to accommodate U.S. demands mediated by Oman. In the final rounds of technical discussions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly offered to completely shut down high-level uranium enrichment and allow IAEA inspectors back into sites targeted in the June 2025 “Midnight Hammer” strikes. Tehran proposed a “down-blending” of its highly enriched stockpile (including 400kg of 60% purity) and a return to low-level enrichment under constant UN surveillance.

However, the Trump administration, influenced by Secretary Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, shifted the “goalposts” to include the permanent dismantling of the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities, as well as the termination of Iran’s ballistic missile program. These were conditions that Tehran viewed as an “existential surrender” of its sovereignty. By demanding “zero enrichment forever” and the physical destruction of infrastructure, the U.S. team effectively ensured a deadlock. Critics argue that the administration utilized the negotiations not as a path to peace, but as a “pre-scripted failure” designed to build a public record of Iranian “intransigence” before launching Operation Epic Fury, and I believe the critics were correct. By the end of the negotiations, just like Maduro, they offered everything, but we’d gotten the taste of blood and were ready to kill.

Iraq 2003 vs. Iran 2026: The Repackaging of WMD Propaganda

The propaganda utilized to sell Operation Epic Fury bears striking similarities to the “intelligence debacle” that preceded the 2003 invasion of Iraq. In 2003, the Bush administration relied on a “willful overinterpretation” of intelligence regarding Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, a case that was ultimately disproved but only after a decade-long war. The Trump administration has repackaged these themes, but with a critical difference: while Iraq did not have a nuclear program, Iran actually possesses the technical knowledge and infrastructure, which allows the administration to frame a “real” threat into an “imminent” one.

The “repackaging” process involves the same rhetorical devices: the promise of a “cakewalk” victory, the characterization of the enemy as uniquely evil, and the dismissal of critics as “fifth column isolationists”. The 2026 campaign has also utilized modern technology, such as “Voice of America” and targeted social media pushes, to incite an internal uprising, much like the failed efforts to encourage Iraqis to rise up in the 1990s. Senator Tim Kaine and other critics point out that the administration has “learned nothing” from 25 years of unproductive wars, repeating the cycle of “lashing out” without a viable strategy for what comes after the regime falls. The “propaganda of victory,” where the White House manufactures successes and derides concerns over casualties, is already being deployed to drown out the reality of a “war of choice” that lacks congressional authorization.

And finally…

Operation Epic Fury and the concurrent Israeli Operation Roaring Lion represent the most definitive attempt to resolve the “Iran Problem” through overwhelming force and the total dismantling of the Islamic Republic’s power structure. By itemizing a 47-year history of grievances and utilizing a controversial “Bin Laden proxy” narrative, the Trump administration has sought to create a legal and moral mandate for a conflict that bypasses the traditional constitutional checks and balances of the American government. The analysis of the Geneva negotiations reveals that while Iran was willing to make unprecedented concessions on its nuclear program, the U.S. administration’s move toward maximalist demands rendered a peaceful resolution impossible.

As the conflict progresses, the reliance on the “protestor massacre” narrative and the active role of Israeli strategic lobbying suggest that the war’s objectives go far beyond nuclear non-proliferation, aiming instead for a complete reordering of the Middle Eastern map. The lessons of the Iraq War and the restraint of the Bush-era military experts have been discarded in favor of a “gamble” that assumes an internal Iranian collapse is imminent. Whether the “hour of freedom” promised by President Trump leads to a stable, democratic Iran or a protracted regional catastrophe remains the central question of this 2:00 AM war. The architecture of this conflict, built on a foundation of repackaged propaganda and strategic brinkmanship, now faces the ultimate test of military and political reality.

The last thing I have to say about this is if you are not fucking retarded and you are still still supporting these fucking losers than we are not the same. I’m not even sure we are the same species, or could it be you are caught up in some kind of Crispr, inbred, form sociopathic being that keeps you so mentally unwell that you can’t keep up with what happened from one moment to the next.

Otherwise, as I said in the last piece, it's time for a change. Time to relocate these scumbags to the funny pages, but until then, keep our troops, and serviceman, in your prayers, they’re under bad leadership, and even if they’re assholes, their families aren't.

And the poor souls whose homes are getting bombed. God be with them.

And if you made it this far, God bless you, and thank you, so very much for taking the time to hear what I had to say.

Happy trails, stay tuned for more.

Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief, The Lee Canter Report