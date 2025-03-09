Declaration of Liberty

The Geopolitics of Peace (Jeffrey Sachs Speech to EU Parliament) (Full Transcript w/ Links to Proof)
"Crystallized in Stone"
  
Jordan Lee Canter
4
Fear and Loathing in the Oval Office: Mr. Zelenskyy has Cashed his Check
Ukraine Minerals Deal is a Carrier Pigeon for Endless War Policies, CHANGE MY MIND!
  
Jordan Lee Canter
The White House Press Corpse
Is President Donald Trump a "unique" threat to freedom of the press or not a threat at all? I call neither.
  
Jordan Lee Canter

February 2025

Epstein-Barr Virus
Huh... The "Epstein-Feet-Drag" continues...
  
Jordan Lee Canter
2024: The Back Nine Pt. One
Historians and Drone Operators, Gather round, the show is about to begin!
  
Jordan Lee Canter
7
They "Raged Against the War Machine" and "Rescued the Republic"
The war of words that helped unify the country and took the Deep State to task, right here, "Crystallized in Stone"
  
Jordan Lee Canter
Robert Kennedy Jr's Speech on August 23rd, 2024: Video & Transcript
How the Democratic Party lost its way
  
Jordan Lee Canter
The "War on the Center"
And the Center Lost
The "Hypothetical" Hypothetical Destabilization Campaign Courtesy of Mark "Pilley" Milley
They wrote a manual on it!
  
Jordan Lee Canter
Democrats Care About Whistleblowers Again Now That They're not the Ones Getting "Blown" Part Two
Joe Biden's America
  
Jordan Lee Canter
Democrats Care About Whistleblowers Again Now That They're not the Ones Getting "Blown" Part ONE; And a Haphazard Rosenberg Weave
Blowing the Whistle on the Whistleblower Fraud; Unforgettable capers of the espionage act;
  
Jordan Lee Canter
A Quick Note on USAID and "one of the cruelest acts that a democracy has ever undertaken." -The Atlantic
"How about saying what you ACTUALLY believe, instead of what you want people to believe!"
  
Jordan Lee Canter
2
